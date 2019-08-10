Contrasting of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. INmune Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 61.2% respectively. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.