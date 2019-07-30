Contrasting of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see INmune Bio Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows INmune Bio Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 88.3% respectively. About 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.