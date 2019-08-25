Contrasting of Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) and PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) and PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity Corporation 100 2.55 N/A 3.99 24.70 PPG Industries Inc. 113 1.67 N/A 4.97 23.62

Table 1 demonstrates Ingevity Corporation and PPG Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PPG Industries Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Ingevity Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Ingevity Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ingevity Corporation and PPG Industries Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity Corporation 0.00% 49.8% 11.2% PPG Industries Inc. 0.00% 24.6% 7.1%

Liquidity

Ingevity Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PPG Industries Inc. are 1.4 and 1 respectively. Ingevity Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PPG Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ingevity Corporation and PPG Industries Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 PPG Industries Inc. 2 1 1 2.25

Ingevity Corporation has an average price target of $115.67, and a 55.70% upside potential. On the other hand, PPG Industries Inc.’s potential upside is 7.38% and its average price target is $114.4. The results provided earlier shows that Ingevity Corporation appears more favorable than PPG Industries Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ingevity Corporation and PPG Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.2% and 82% respectively. 0.5% are Ingevity Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, PPG Industries Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingevity Corporation -5.5% -8.39% -11.06% 5.78% 2.22% 17.74% PPG Industries Inc. -0.6% -1.05% 1.66% 11.75% 6.97% 14.83%

For the past year Ingevity Corporation has stronger performance than PPG Industries Inc.

Summary

Ingevity Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors PPG Industries Inc.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various applications, including asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, oilfield exploration and production, and other diverse industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates in three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated company-owned stores approximately 920 stores in North America, 40 in Australia, and 75 in Central America. In addition, it sells coatings and related products through approximately 4,200 stores that are independently owned and operated by 700 concessionaires primarily in Mexico. The Industrial Coatings segment provides adhesives and sealants for the automotive industry; metal pretreatments and related chemicals for industrial and automotive applications; packaging coatings for the protection, performance, and decoration of metal cans, closures, plastic tubes, industrial packaging, and promotional and specialty packaging; precipitated silicas for tire, battery separator, and other markets; substrates used in radio frequency identification tags and labels, e-passports, drivers' licenses, and identification cards; organic light emitting diode materials for use in displays and lighting; optical lens materials and photochromic dyes for optical lenses and color-change products. The Glass segment produces fiber glass for use in commercial and residential construction, wind energy, energy infrastructure, transportation, and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.