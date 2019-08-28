Contrasting of Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) and Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

We are contrasting Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) and Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity Corporation 100 2.53 N/A 3.99 24.70 Linde plc 186 4.34 N/A 10.10 18.95

Table 1 highlights Ingevity Corporation and Linde plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Linde plc seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ingevity Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Ingevity Corporation is presently more expensive than Linde plc, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity Corporation 0.00% 49.8% 11.2% Linde plc 0.00% 15.4% 7.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ingevity Corporation are 2.3 and 1.1. Competitively, Linde plc has 1.4 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ingevity Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Linde plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ingevity Corporation and Linde plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Linde plc 1 1 4 2.67

The upside potential is 57.05% for Ingevity Corporation with average price target of $115.67. Competitively the average price target of Linde plc is $205.33, which is potential 11.15% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Ingevity Corporation appears more favorable than Linde plc, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ingevity Corporation and Linde plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.2% and 83.3%. About 0.5% of Ingevity Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Linde plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingevity Corporation -5.5% -8.39% -11.06% 5.78% 2.22% 17.74% Linde plc -5.66% -5.77% 7.29% 17.41% 0% 22.58%

For the past year Ingevity Corporation was less bullish than Linde plc.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various applications, including asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, oilfield exploration and production, and other diverse industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.