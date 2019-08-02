Contrasting of Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) and Its Peers

As Specialty Chemicals company, Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Ingevity Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.32% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Ingevity Corporation has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ingevity Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity Corporation 0.00% 49.80% 11.20% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Ingevity Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity Corporation N/A 102 24.70 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Ingevity Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ingevity Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.17 2.33 2.17 2.48

The potential upside of the peers is 25.94%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ingevity Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingevity Corporation -5.5% -8.39% -11.06% 5.78% 2.22% 17.74% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Ingevity Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Ingevity Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Ingevity Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.19 Quick Ratio. Ingevity Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ingevity Corporation.

Dividends

Ingevity Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ingevity Corporation’s competitors beat Ingevity Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various applications, including asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, oilfield exploration and production, and other diverse industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.