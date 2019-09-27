Contrasting of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) and Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT)

We will be comparing the differences between Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) and Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingersoll-Rand Plc 120 1.73 240.69M 5.72 21.63 Welbilt Inc. 16 2.26 125.29M 0.38 43.55

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Welbilt Inc. Welbilt Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ingersoll-Rand Plc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Ingersoll-Rand Plc is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Welbilt Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingersoll-Rand Plc 199,892,035.55% 20.2% 7.6% Welbilt Inc. 777,233,250.62% 37.4% 3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.24 beta indicates that Ingersoll-Rand Plc is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Welbilt Inc. on the other hand, has 1.76 beta which makes it 76.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ingersoll-Rand Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Welbilt Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Welbilt Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Welbilt Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0 2 6 2.75 Welbilt Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s upside potential is 9.83% at a $135.13 consensus price target. Welbilt Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17 consensus price target and a 1.49% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ingersoll-Rand Plc is looking more favorable than Welbilt Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Welbilt Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 99.82%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Ingersoll-Rand Plc shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Welbilt Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingersoll-Rand Plc -0.35% -3.16% 1.32% 22.98% 27.2% 35.55% Welbilt Inc. -0.55% -3.41% -0.79% 18.81% -27.98% 47.79%

For the past year Ingersoll-Rand Plc has weaker performance than Welbilt Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems. This segment also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies, air conditioners, air exchangers and handlers, airside and terminal devices, auxiliary power units, chillers, coils and condensers, gensets, furnaces, heat pumps, home automation, humidifiers, hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration solutions, indoor air quality, industrial refrigeration, motor replacements, performance contracting, refrigerant reclamation, thermostats/controls, transport heater products, and water source heat pumps. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation contracting, rental, and repair and maintenance services; and service agreements. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and compressors, airends, blowers, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brand names through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand plc was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.