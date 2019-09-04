Contrasting of ING Groep N.V. (ING) and FBL Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Both ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) and FBL Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:FFG) are Life Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ING Groep N.V. 12 0.00 N/A 1.32 8.43 FBL Financial Group Inc. 64 1.75 N/A 4.19 14.97

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. FBL Financial Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ING Groep N.V. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. ING Groep N.V. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ING Groep N.V. and FBL Financial Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ING Groep N.V. 0.00% 7.8% 0.4% FBL Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

ING Groep N.V.’s current beta is 1.29 and it happens to be 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, FBL Financial Group Inc. has beta of 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.5% of ING Groep N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.9% of FBL Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of ING Groep N.V.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of FBL Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ING Groep N.V. -3.65% -4.15% -11.97% -8.49% -27.21% 4.13% FBL Financial Group Inc. -1.99% -1.86% 0.06% -6.14% -20.69% -2.39%

For the past year ING Groep N.V. had bullish trend while FBL Financial Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

FBL Financial Group Inc. beats ING Groep N.V. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. The company operates through Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending, consumer lending, and lease products. The company also provides mortgages; corporate, commercial, structured, and real estate financing services; financial markets products; and payment, cash management, transaction, and trade finance services, as well as working capital solutions. It operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.