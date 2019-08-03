Contrasting of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

We are contrasting Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 5 0.06 N/A -2.43 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.3% and 0% respectively. 4.9% are Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -68.74% weaker performance while Gores Metropoulos Inc. has 3.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.