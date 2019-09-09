Contrasting of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -2.43 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had bearish trend while Crescent Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.