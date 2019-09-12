Contrasting of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InflaRx N.V.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|27.24
|N/A
|-3.04
|0.00
In table 1 we can see InflaRx N.V. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides InflaRx N.V. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-19%
|-18.2%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-127.1%
|-98.9%
Liquidity
18.1 and 18.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. Its rival Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5 respectively. InflaRx N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential is 94.17% at a $6 consensus price target. On the other hand, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 159.16% and its consensus price target is $29. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than InflaRx N.V.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares and 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.12%
|-10.82%
|-11.65%
|24.02%
|-11.24%
|39.68%
For the past year InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance.
Summary
InflaRx N.V. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
