Contrasting of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 23 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 27.24 N/A -3.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see InflaRx N.V. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides InflaRx N.V. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Liquidity

18.1 and 18.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. Its rival Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5 respectively. InflaRx N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential is 94.17% at a $6 consensus price target. On the other hand, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 159.16% and its consensus price target is $29. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than InflaRx N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares and 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.