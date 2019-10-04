Contrasting of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

This is a contrast between InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 3 0.00 16.33M -1.27 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.02 9.89M -4.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for InflaRx N.V. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has InflaRx N.V. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 589,084,087.88% -19% -18.2% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1,436,873,456.34% 0% -109.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. Its competitor Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. InflaRx N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

InflaRx N.V. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$6 is InflaRx N.V.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 156.41%. Competitively the consensus target price of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $2, which is potential 198.60% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than InflaRx N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InflaRx N.V. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 49.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. was more bearish than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.