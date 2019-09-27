Contrasting of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 3 0.00 16.33M -1.27 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 32.50M -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates InflaRx N.V. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 582,735,610.03% -19% -18.2% Heat Biologics Inc. 5,835,877,177.23% 0% 0%

Liquidity

InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. InflaRx N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 131.66% and an $6 consensus target price. On the other hand, Heat Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,409.43% and its consensus target price is $8. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than InflaRx N.V. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both InflaRx N.V. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 10.9% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.