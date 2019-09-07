Contrasting of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

This is a contrast between InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 24 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.51 N/A -4.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides InflaRx N.V. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Liquidity

InflaRx N.V. has a Current Ratio of 18.1 and a Quick Ratio of 18.1. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for InflaRx N.V. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential is 104.78% at a $6 consensus price target. Competitively Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $19, with potential upside of 787.85%. The information presented earlier suggests that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than InflaRx N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InflaRx N.V. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 25.5% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. was more bearish than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.