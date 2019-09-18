Contrasting of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Both InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 22 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 41 6.80 N/A 2.05 26.83

Table 1 highlights InflaRx N.V. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of InflaRx N.V. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. Its competitor Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and its Quick Ratio is 16.1. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for InflaRx N.V. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

InflaRx N.V. has a consensus price target of $6, and a 110.53% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InflaRx N.V. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 96.6% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance while Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 63.91% stronger performance.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.