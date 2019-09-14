Contrasting of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.95 N/A -0.28 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 76.14 N/A 4.52 1.73

In table 1 we can see Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and has 14.2 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $17, while its potential upside is 216.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 57.7%. About 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.