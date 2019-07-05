Contrasting of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

This is a contrast between Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.94 N/A -0.28 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.15 beta, while its volatility is 115.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.86% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.88% stronger performance while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -22.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.