Contrasting of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.63 N/A -0.28 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 24 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, InflaRx N.V. which has a 18.1 Current Ratio and a 18.1 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V.’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 112.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors InflaRx N.V. beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.