Contrasting of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|2.63
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-19%
|-18.2%
Liquidity
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, InflaRx N.V. which has a 18.1 Current Ratio and a 18.1 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V.’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 112.77%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.82%
|-16%
|-10.91%
|19.03%
|-15.52%
|24.58%
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors InflaRx N.V. beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.