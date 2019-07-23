Contrasting of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.91 N/A -0.28 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 29.92 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Risk and Volatility

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.15 beta, while its volatility is 115.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s 79.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 56.99% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55% and 0% respectively. About 2.86% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.