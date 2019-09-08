Contrasting of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

We are comparing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.63 N/A -0.28 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, which is potential 260.47% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 4.02%. About 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.