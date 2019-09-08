Contrasting of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

We are comparing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|2.63
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, which is potential 260.47% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 4.02%. About 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.82%
|-16%
|-10.91%
|19.03%
|-15.52%
|24.58%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.