Contrasting of Infinera Corporation (INFN) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera Corporation 4 0.84 N/A -1.81 0.00 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Infinera Corporation and Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12%

Volatility and Risk

Infinera Corporation has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

Infinera Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Loral Space & Communications Inc. are 77.2 and 77.2 respectively. Loral Space & Communications Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Infinera Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Infinera Corporation and Loral Space & Communications Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Infinera Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 13.85% and an $6 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Infinera Corporation and Loral Space & Communications Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 97.1%. About 0.6% of Infinera Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Loral Space & Communications Inc. has 0.81% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinera Corporation 3.49% 26.14% -10.65% -11.87% -53.55% -3.26% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23%

For the past year Loral Space & Communications Inc. has weaker performance than Infinera Corporation

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Infinera Corporation.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.