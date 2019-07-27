Contrasting of Industrial Services of America Inc. (IDSA) and Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)

Industrial Services of America Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) and Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) are two firms in the Waste Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Services of America Inc. 1 0.12 N/A 0.07 20.45 Charah Solutions Inc. 6 0.22 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Industrial Services of America Inc. and Charah Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Industrial Services of America Inc. and Charah Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Services of America Inc. 0.00% -3% -1.5% Charah Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Industrial Services of America Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Charah Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Industrial Services of America Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Charah Solutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Industrial Services of America Inc. and Charah Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.8% and 24.6%. Insiders held 1.1% of Industrial Services of America Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Charah Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Industrial Services of America Inc. -8.05% 0.74% 16.1% -32.51% -34.76% 22.32% Charah Solutions Inc. -43.24% -34.58% -42.35% -41.68% 0% -51.74%

For the past year Industrial Services of America Inc. has 22.32% stronger performance while Charah Solutions Inc. has -51.74% weaker performance.

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. The company also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash. In addition, it markets class C fly ash, class F fly ash, bottom ash and PriceLite, CFB ash, synthetic gypsum, pulverized limestone, and other products; and provides nuclear services consisting of routine maintenance, outage services, facility maintenance, and staffing solutions for nuclear power generation facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.