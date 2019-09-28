Contrasting of India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) and Its Peers

India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) is a company in the Drugs – Generic industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of India Globalization Capital Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.83% of all Drugs – Generic’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of India Globalization Capital Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.35% of all Drugs – Generic companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have India Globalization Capital Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets India Globalization Capital Inc. 3,117,772,226.85% -17.90% -16.40% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting India Globalization Capital Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio India Globalization Capital Inc. 33.70M 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for India Globalization Capital Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score India Globalization Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.82 2.63 2.47

The peers have a potential upside of 109.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of India Globalization Capital Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) India Globalization Capital Inc. -6.25% -24.05% -12.41% 216.66% 173.11% 328.57% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year India Globalization Capital Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

India Globalization Capital Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.4 and a Quick Ratio of 30.2. Competitively, India Globalization Capital Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.81 and has 4.38 Quick Ratio. India Globalization Capital Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than India Globalization Capital Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 6.37 shows that India Globalization Capital Inc. is 537.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, India Globalization Capital Inc.’s peers are 71.40% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Dividends

India Globalization Capital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. engages in the development of cannabis-based therapies to treat AlzheimerÂ’s, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of ParkinsonÂ’s, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The companyÂ’s products under medical trials include Natrinol, a natural substitute for Marinol for relieving nausea, vomiting, and increasing appetite in patients with AIDS and cancer; Caesafin to alleviate seizures in dogs and cats; Serosapse addresses several end points in ParkinsonÂ’s disease, including Rapid Eye Movement sleep disorder, anxiety, and dyskinesia; and Hyalolex to reduce the buildup of beta-amyloid in AlzheimerÂ’s patients. It also provides construction management services for the construction of a 7-star hotel in Genting Malaysia; and rents heavy equipment with operators to construction companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.