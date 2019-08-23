Contrasting of Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) and First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) and First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) are two firms in the Regional – Midwest Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Corporation 22 2.73 N/A 1.65 13.20 First Foundation Inc. 14 3.04 N/A 1.17 12.85

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Independent Bank Corporation and First Foundation Inc. First Foundation Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Independent Bank Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of First Foundation Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) and First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.2% First Foundation Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank Corporation’s 0.41 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, First Foundation Inc.’s beta is 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Independent Bank Corporation and First Foundation Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 First Foundation Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, First Foundation Inc.’s potential upside is 29.68% and its average price target is $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Independent Bank Corporation and First Foundation Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.6% and 57.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Independent Bank Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of First Foundation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Corporation -1.85% -1.05% 1.35% -1.98% -12.87% 3.43% First Foundation Inc. 2.66% 9.78% 5.03% 4.74% -9.23% 16.95%

For the past year Independent Bank Corporation has weaker performance than First Foundation Inc.

Summary

Independent Bank Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors First Foundation Inc.