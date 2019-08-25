Contrasting of Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) and Equity Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) and Equity Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Corporation 22 2.72 N/A 1.65 13.20 Equity Bancshares Inc. 28 2.97 N/A 1.58 16.72

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Independent Bank Corporation and Equity Bancshares Inc. Equity Bancshares Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Independent Bank Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Independent Bank Corporation is presently more affordable than Equity Bancshares Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) and Equity Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.2% Equity Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Independent Bank Corporation is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.41 beta. Competitively, Equity Bancshares Inc.’s beta is 0.43 which is 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Independent Bank Corporation and Equity Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.6% and 66.8% respectively. Independent Bank Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.1% of Equity Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Corporation -1.85% -1.05% 1.35% -1.98% -12.87% 3.43% Equity Bancshares Inc. 2% -2.75% 0.46% -17.12% -34.28% -24.85%

For the past year Independent Bank Corporation has 3.43% stronger performance while Equity Bancshares Inc. has -24.85% weaker performance.