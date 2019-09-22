Contrasting of Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Both Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Corp. 76 5.84 N/A 4.41 17.62 Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 22 3.10 N/A 1.96 11.91

Table 1 demonstrates Independent Bank Corp. and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Corp. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Independent Bank Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Independent Bank Corp. and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.4% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank Corp. has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Independent Bank Corp. and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.92% for Independent Bank Corp. with consensus price target of $82.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Independent Bank Corp. and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.9% and 53.1%. Independent Bank Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Corp. 2.48% 3.12% -1.87% -2.3% -12.23% 10.6% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 1.96% 3.63% 12.45% 4.23% -20.74% 10.12%

For the past year Independent Bank Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Independent Bank Corp. beats on 11 of the 10 factors Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The companyÂ’s products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise real estate loans and loans to businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services; and insurance services. The company operates through 80 full service and 3 limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, 5 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.