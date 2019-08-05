Contrasting of Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

As REIT – Residential companies, Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust Inc. 11 5.75 N/A 0.29 43.03 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 111 8.65 N/A 2.05 57.37

In table 1 we can see Independence Realty Trust Inc. and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Independence Realty Trust Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Independence Realty Trust Inc. and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 1.6% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

Independence Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.37 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Independence Realty Trust Inc. and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. has a consensus price target of $113.4, with potential downside of -6.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.7% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.6% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independence Realty Trust Inc. 3.09% 6.01% 15.96% 18.64% 23.01% 34.53% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. -0.72% -0.58% 7.86% 13.17% 19.45% 23.13%

For the past year Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Independence Realty Trust Inc.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.