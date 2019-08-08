Contrasting of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 2 0.49 N/A -0.33 0.00 Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 1 95.18 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Independence Contract Drilling Inc. and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 0.00% -5.9% -4.1% Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0.00% -30.2% -15.1%

Volatility & Risk

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. has a 1.88 beta, while its volatility is 88.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has beta of 1.89 which is 89.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 316.67% for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. with average target price of $5.25. Competitively the average target price of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is $2.85, which is potential 93.88% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is looking more favorable than Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.2% of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.7% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 35.38% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independence Contract Drilling Inc. -0.75% -16.46% -50.56% -61.06% -67% -57.69% Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. -6.58% 7.58% 13.6% 42.57% 15.45% 151.64%

For the past year Independence Contract Drilling Inc. had bearish trend while Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. beats Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.