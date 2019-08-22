Contrasting of Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 82 9.23 N/A 1.17 72.58 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Demonstrates Incyte Corporation and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Incyte Corporation and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Incyte Corporation and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 4 2 2.33 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Incyte Corporation is $88.33, with potential upside of 2.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.7% of Incyte Corporation shares and 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.5% are Incyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Incyte Corporation was less bullish than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.