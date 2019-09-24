Contrasting of Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

We are comparing Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 81 8.25 N/A 1.17 72.58 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 85 6.39 N/A 3.71 20.20

Demonstrates Incyte Corporation and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Incyte Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Incyte Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Volatility and Risk

Incyte Corporation has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.97 beta and it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Incyte Corporation are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 and its Quick Ratio is 20.7. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Incyte Corporation and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 5 3 2.38 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Incyte Corporation is $91.13, with potential upside of 18.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Incyte Corporation and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 91% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Incyte Corporation shares. Comparatively, 5.5% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Incyte Corporation was more bullish than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Incyte Corporation.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.