Contrasting of Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 82 8.64 N/A 1.17 72.58 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Incyte Corporation and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.09 beta means Incyte Corporation’s volatility is 9.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Incyte Corporation are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Incyte Corporation and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 4 2 2.33 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$88.33 is Incyte Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 9.58%. Competitively the consensus price target of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, which is potential 223.62% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Incyte Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Incyte Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Incyte Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Incyte Corporation had bullish trend while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.