Contrasting of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) and Its Peers

We are comparing Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.4% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has 81.12% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|8.90%
|8.90%
|Industry Average
|5.48%
|10.89%
|2.80%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|N/A
|11
|5.48
|Industry Average
|33.72M
|615.07M
|117.56
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.47
|1.78
|2.56
The rivals have a potential upside of 18.98%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|-0.34%
|7.64%
|-3.24%
|-13.45%
|25.96%
|10.96%
|Industry Average
|2.63%
|3.86%
|7.19%
|10.93%
|16.92%
|17.29%
For the past year Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 0.06 shows that Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. is 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s competitors beat Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.
