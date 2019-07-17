Contrasting of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) and Its Peers

We are comparing Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has 81.12% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 8.90% 8.90% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. N/A 11 5.48 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.47 1.78 2.56

The rivals have a potential upside of 18.98%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. -0.34% 7.64% -3.24% -13.45% 25.96% 10.96% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.06 shows that Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. is 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s competitors beat Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.