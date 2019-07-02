Contrasting of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 2.16 5.48 CyrusOne Inc. 55 7.64 N/A 0.45 138.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and CyrusOne Inc. CyrusOne Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than CyrusOne Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 8.9% CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.06 beta means Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s volatility is 94.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. CyrusOne Inc.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and CyrusOne Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CyrusOne Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

On the other hand, CyrusOne Inc.’s potential upside is 5.89% and its average target price is $60.78.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and CyrusOne Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.4% and 0%. Insiders owned 81.12% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.9% are CyrusOne Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. -0.34% 7.64% -3.24% -13.45% 25.96% 10.96% CyrusOne Inc. 3.91% 8.24% 13.25% 13.52% 14.02% 17.68%

For the past year Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CyrusOne Inc.

Summary

CyrusOne Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.