Contrasting of IMV Inc. (IMV) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 31 14.28 N/A 0.21 151.31

Table 1 demonstrates IMV Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for IMV Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

IMV Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 258.28% and an $11.25 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $45, which is potential 19.65% upside. Based on the data given earlier, IMV Inc. is looking more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IMV Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.5% and 95.7% respectively. IMV Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89% Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8%

For the past year IMV Inc. has -20.89% weaker performance while Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.8% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats IMV Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.