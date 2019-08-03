Contrasting of IMV Inc. (IMV) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 44.51 N/A -2.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of IMV Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IMV Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for IMV Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

IMV Inc.’s consensus price target is $11.25, while its potential upside is 315.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IMV Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.5% and 49.6%. 16.5% are IMV Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.61% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year IMV Inc. had bearish trend while Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors IMV Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.