Contrasting of IMV Inc. (IMV) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 3 0.00 42.76M -0.34 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 27.85M -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IMV Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 1,480,917,088.04% 0% 0% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 77,296,697.20% -28.3% -27.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for IMV Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

IMV Inc. has a consensus price target of $11, and a 300.00% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is $45, which is potential 32.47% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, IMV Inc. is looking more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares and 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. IMV Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.5%. Comparatively, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year IMV Inc. had bearish trend while G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors IMV Inc. beats G1 Therapeutics Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.