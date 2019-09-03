Contrasting of IMV Inc. (IMV) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Both IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IMV Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

IMV Inc. and Equillium Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$11.25 is IMV Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 310.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.7% of Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors. IMV Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year IMV Inc. has stronger performance than Equillium Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors IMV Inc. beats Equillium Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.