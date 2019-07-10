Contrasting of IMV Inc. (IMV) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.87 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IMV Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for IMV Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$11.25 is IMV Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 298.94%. On the other hand, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 35.46% and its average target price is $28. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that IMV Inc. seems more appealing than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares and 85.2% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 9.18% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89% Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5%

For the past year IMV Inc. has -20.89% weaker performance while Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% stronger performance.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.