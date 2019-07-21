Contrasting of IMV Inc. (IMV) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

This is a contrast between IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of IMV Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered IMV Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of IMV Inc. is $11.25, with potential upside of 275.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IMV Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.5% and 10.9%. Insiders held roughly 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89% ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58%

For the past year IMV Inc. had bearish trend while ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors ARCA biopharma Inc. beats IMV Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.