Contrasting of IMV Inc. (IMV) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for IMV Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of IMV Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for IMV Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

IMV Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 344.84% and an $11.25 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IMV Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.5% and 3.1%. IMV Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.5%. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 18.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has weaker performance than IMV Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors IMV Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.