Contrasting of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) and Its Rivals

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) is a company in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Imperial Oil Limited has 18.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 20.34% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Imperial Oil Limited has 69.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 32.08% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Imperial Oil Limited and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Oil Limited 917,075,068.07% 8.70% 5.00% Industry Average 7.31% 9.16% 4.22%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Imperial Oil Limited and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Oil Limited 235.78M 26 13.68 Industry Average 9.63B 131.64B 11.61

Imperial Oil Limited has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Imperial Oil Limited is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Imperial Oil Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Oil Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 1.80 2.61

The potential upside of the competitors is 509.49%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Imperial Oil Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Imperial Oil Limited -3.49% -0.54% -4.73% -3.32% -19.06% 8.18% Industry Average 1.53% 217.01% 9.06% 5.08% 0.00% 10.60%

For the past year Imperial Oil Limited has weaker performance than Imperial Oil Limited’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Imperial Oil Limited are 1.2 and 1. Competitively, Imperial Oil Limited’s rivals have 1.09 and 0.82 for Current and Quick Ratio. Imperial Oil Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Imperial Oil Limited’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.91 shows that Imperial Oil Limited is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Imperial Oil Limited’s competitors have beta of 1.08 which is 8.43% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Imperial Oil Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Imperial Oil Limited’s rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors Imperial Oil Limited.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2016, the Upstream segment had 319 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. This segment also maintains a distribution system to handle bulk and packaged petroleum products moving from refineries to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates natural gas liquids and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario, as well as holds interests in crude oil and products pipeline companies. In addition, this segment sells petroleum products under the Esso and Mobil brands to motoring public through approximately 1,700 Esso retail service stations. It supplies petroleum products to large industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals, including benzene, aromatic and aliphatic solvents, plasticizer intermediates, and polyethylene resins. Imperial Oil Limited was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.