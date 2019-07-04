Contrasting of Immutep Limited (IMMP) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. N/A 26.27 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immutep Limited and Neuralstem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immutep Limited and Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.32% and 17% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited 4.74% 5.29% -7.01% -38.2% -6.57% 8.15% Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63%

For the past year Immutep Limited has weaker performance than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Neuralstem Inc. beats Immutep Limited.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.