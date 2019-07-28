Contrasting of Immutep Limited (IMMP) and Its Competitors

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Immutep Limited has 10.32% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Immutep Limited has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Immutep Limited and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Immutep Limited and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Immutep Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

$7 is the consensus price target of Immutep Limited, with a potential upside of 334.78%. The potential upside of the rivals is 133.00%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Immutep Limited’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Immutep Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited 4.74% 5.29% -7.01% -38.2% -6.57% 8.15% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Immutep Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Immutep Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Immutep Limited’s competitors beat Immutep Limited.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.