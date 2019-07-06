Contrasting of Immuron Limited (IMRN) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 43 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Immuron Limited and Zogenix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Zogenix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $62.5 consensus price target and a 30.97% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immuron Limited and Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.06% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24% Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8%

For the past year Immuron Limited has -12.24% weaker performance while Zogenix Inc. has 2.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Immuron Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.