Contrasting of Immuron Limited (IMRN) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Since Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Immuron Limited and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immuron Limited and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 3.06% and 6.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24% OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89%

For the past year Immuron Limited was less bearish than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Summary

Immuron Limited beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 5 of the 6 factors.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.