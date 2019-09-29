Contrasting of Immuron Limited (IMRN) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 3 0.00 3.20M -0.68 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Immuron Limited and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 114,711,786.64% 0% 0% Iterum Therapeutics plc 70,387,596.90% -101.8% -76.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Immuron Limited and Iterum Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Iterum Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $17, with potential upside of 185.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immuron Limited and Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 3.06% and 75.3% respectively. Competitively, Iterum Therapeutics plc has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Immuron Limited has -38.45% weaker performance while Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.