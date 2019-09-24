Contrasting of Immuron Limited (IMRN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Both Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.42 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 demonstrates Immuron Limited and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Immuron Limited and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is $7.5, which is potential 106.04% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Immuron Limited had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Immuron Limited.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.