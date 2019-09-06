Contrasting of Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Both Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2759.87 N/A -1.62 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Immunomedics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Immunomedics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Immunomedics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Immunomedics Inc. has a consensus target price of $29, and a 119.86% upside potential. On the other hand, Cronos Group Inc.’s potential upside is 65.55% and its consensus target price is $19.75. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Immunomedics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cronos Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 48.28% are Cronos Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.