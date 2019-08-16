Contrasting of Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3189.31 N/A -1.62 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.89 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immunomedics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Immunomedics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Volatility & Risk

Immunomedics Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.83 beta is the reason why it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Immunomedics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Immunomedics Inc. has a 63.66% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23.6. Meanwhile, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 94.74%. The information presented earlier suggests that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Immunomedics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immunomedics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 0% respectively. About 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. was less bullish than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.