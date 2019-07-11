Contrasting of ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

Since ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.50 N/A -1.21 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 20.34 N/A -0.67 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ImmunoGen Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmunoGen Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6%

Volatility & Risk

ImmunoGen Inc. is 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.92. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s beta is 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 18.4 and has 18.4 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 111.67% for ImmunoGen Inc. with consensus price target of $5.08.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.5% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.6% of Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42% Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. was more bearish than Vical Incorporated.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.