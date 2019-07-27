Contrasting of ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

We will be contrasting the differences between ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.32 N/A -1.21 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see ImmunoGen Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 14 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ImmunoGen Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

ImmunoGen Inc.’s upside potential is 116.17% at a $5.08 consensus price target. Competitively Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has an average price target of $17.75, with potential upside of 136.98%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than ImmunoGen Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ImmunoGen Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.5% and 62.6%. ImmunoGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 6.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.